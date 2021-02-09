29 yr old St. Catharines man charged with alleged sexual assault of girl under 16 in Niagara Falls

A 29 yr old St. Catharines man has been arrested in a child abuse investigation.

In December of 2020, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service's Child Abuse Unit (CAU) commenced an investigation into the allegation of sexual abuse of a female victim under the age of 16.

Detectives believe the alleged crimes took place in Niagara Falls between December 2017 and August 2018.

As a result of the investigation detectives have identified a suspect.

29 year old Jordan Alexander Bolger of St. Catharines was arrested today and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Bolger is presently in custody on an unrelated matter.

He will be brought before a Justice of Peace for a bail hearing on future date, yet to be determined.

This investigation remains ongoing by detectives of the Child Abuse Unit. Anyone who may have more information about this investigation or Bolger are being asked to contact 905-688-4111, extension 1009538