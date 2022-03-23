29-yr-old Welland man facing child pornography charges
Police have arrested a 29-year-old Welland man on child pornography charges.
Niagara Regional Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit started investigating the online sexual exploitation of a child last month.
The Technological Crimes Unit and Peel Regional Police assisted with the investigation.
Travis Nathan Twain was arrested today and charged with Agreement or Arrangement to commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child, Make Child Pornography, Make Child Pornography Available and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Twain has been held in custody pending a bail hearing which will take place tomorrow.