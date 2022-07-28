$2M donation made towards the new south Niagara hospital

Another major donation has been made towards building a new hospital in south Niagara.

Domenic DiLalla of Centennial Construction and Contracting has made a $2M donation.

DiLalla's personal experience and family history of heart disease inspired the donation after he underwent quadruple bypass surgery earlier this year.

“The best thing you can do is give back to your community, especially for hospitals and healthcare, because it is something that every single person needs at some point in their lifetime, whether it is a loved one, your neighbor, or yourself.”

The Cardio-Respiratory Diagnostics Unit will be named The DiLalla Family Cardio-Respiratory Diagnostics Unit.

“Domenic DiLalla’s longstanding commitment for giving back to the community is admirable. We’re so appreciative of his transformative contribution to the South Niagara Site. This generous gift, inspired by the DiLalla family’s personal experience with heart disease, will help ensure future generations of Niagara residents receive high-quality care in the new Cardio-Respiratory Diagnostics Unit.” - Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health.