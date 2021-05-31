2nd dose appointments open up this morning

Some of Ontario's oldest residents will be able to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a little sooner than expected, starting this week.

The province is offering those 80 and older the chance to move up their appointment to get the second shot, to just four weeks after their first shot was administered.

Previously, Ontario residents had to wait 16 weeks between appointments.

Those 70 and older will see their interval shortened in mid-June, and after that, residents will become eligible for second doses based on when they received their first shot.