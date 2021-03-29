3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses scheduled to arrive in Canada this week
The Public Health Agency of Canada says as many as 3.3 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines are due to arrive this week.
The anticipated flood of vaccine comes as Ottawa reported receiving more than six million doses as of last week, which was several days earlier than anticipated.
Of those, more than five million had been administered by yesterday afternoon.
The inoculation campaign is continuing amid mounting concerns over a variant-tinged third wave of the pandemic.
-
Minister Lisa MacLeod & Premier Doug Ford - Provincial announcement in Niagara Falls this aftPremier Doug Ford is in Niagara today for an announcement. Ford will be touring the region with Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and West Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff. MacLeod says the trio will be in Niagara Falls for a 1 p.m. announcement. "We want to make sure that we're here to support you and signal that Ontario is not only open for business, but at the right time, we're going to be open for visitors too. She did not go into further details on what the announcement may entail.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 29Hirji ‘worried’ about potential COVID super-spreader event on Easter weekend Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health. People 75 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today.
-
Boggio & Edwards - Rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmaciesTim talks to Donnie Edwards. Pharmacist at Boggio Edwards on the rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmacies.