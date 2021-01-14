3,326 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health are reporting 3,326 more cases of COVID-19.

3,593 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 62 more COVID-19 related deaths.

1,647 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 388 in ICU, and 280 in ICU on a ventilator.

71,169 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last day.

To see the full data from the province, click here.

Today marks the first day of Ontario's Stay At Home order, in an attempt to flatten the COVID-19 curve.