3,338 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 3,338 new cases of COVID-19.
Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 931 new cases in Toronto, 531 in Peel, 241 in York Region, 168 in Niagara and 165 in Waterloo.
When Niagara Region Public Health updates their numbers at noon, it will be different from what the province says due to when their data collection cutoff is.
2,756 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 29 more COVID-19 related deaths.
