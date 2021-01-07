3,519 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario
Ontario’s Ministry of Health is reporting 3,519 new cases of COVID-19.
2,776 more cases are resolved, and there have been 89 more deaths.
1,472 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 363 in ICU and 242 on ventilators.
What happened in the States yesterday: could it happen here?Matt Holmes spoke with retired political science professor Peter Woolstencroft on what happened on Capital Hill yesterday and how likely it is to happen here.
Political Science Professors discuss Capitol HillRenan Levine, Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough, and Paul Hamilton, Political Science Professor at Brock University, join Matt Holmes to discuss what`s been going on in the United States.
Weekly Medical SegmentEvery Thursday at 6:50am, Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to talk about medical stories of the week.