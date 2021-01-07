iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

3,519 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario

COVID-virus2-credit-Fusion-Medical

Ontario’s Ministry of Health is reporting 3,519 new cases of COVID-19.

2,776 more cases are resolved, and there have been 89 more deaths.

1,472 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 363 in ICU and 242 on ventilators.

To see the full data from the province, click here.

Latest Audio