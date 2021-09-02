3 arrested for April murder of Yan Ying in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police have arrested three people linked to a murder back in April.
On April 12th 32-year-old Yan Jing was shot and killed in the parking lot of Oakridge Public School.
NRP Detectives discovered he was the target of an alleged robbery during a currency exchange.
Police have now arrested and charged three Chinese nationals from the Toronto area.
25-year-old Heng "Allen" Du, a Chinese National, from Richmond Hill, was charged with the following offences:
- Accessory After the Fact to Murder contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code; and
- Breach of Probation contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code.
22-year-old Fang "Fionna" Wang, a Chinese National, from Richmond Hill, was charged with the following offence:
- First Degree Murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.
20-year-old Jiapeng "Jimmy" Wu, a Chinese National, from Toronto, was charged with the following offence:
- First Degree Murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.
Detectives believe there may be more people involved and ask anyone with information to contact police.
