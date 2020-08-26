3 charges laid in Niagara Falls under the EMCPA since Phase 1 began

More than 17-thousand inspections of public spaces and businesses have taken place in the City of Niagara Falls since Phase 1 of the Province's reopening plan was launched in late May.

By-law Enforcement Manager Gerald Spencer tells CKTB those inspections resulted in just 3 charges under the Province's Emergency & Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and 12-hundred people or groups were educated about safety protocols.

Spencer says the city has received 1,422 complaints to date.

However he did not elaborate on what the complaints were for, but suggested most involved social distancing and gatherings in excess of recommended numbers.

As for how many of the 17,255 inspections involved restaurants or retailers, Spencer didn't go into specifics regarding the properties involved.