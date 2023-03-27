3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at Nashville grade school

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville on Monday, police said.

The female suspect was killed by police during a confrontation after the violence at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade.

The killings come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.

While police said the suspect is dead after a confrontation with officers, it was not immediately clear whether the shooter was among the people pronounced dead at the hospital.