3 COVID outbreaks over at Niagara hospitals, with two others still on the go

Three COVID outbreaks at Niagara hospitals have been declared over.

Niagara Health reporting the outbreaks at St. Catharines Unit 2A and the Emergency Department are over.

The Sixth-Floor Unit outbreak at the Welland hospital has also ended.

"Site were declared over today after 14 days of enhanced monitoring of patients and staff showed there had been no evidence of further transmission on the units."

There are two other outbreaks – on the Fourth-Floor Unit and the Extended Care Unit, a long-term care home, in Welland.