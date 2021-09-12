3 deaths, 70 cases and 12 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Niagara over the weekend
Three COVID deaths have been reported over the weekend in Niagara.
Public Health reporting a total of 425 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
12 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, four are in the ICU.
According to Public Health, all 12 patients are unvaccinated.
70 new cases were reported over the weekend in the region, bringing the number of active cases to 284.
67.5% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine.
