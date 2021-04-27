3 deaths in Niagara and 101 new cases reported today as glitch with system is corrected

A data collecting issue with the province has now been fixed in Niagara.

101 new COVID cases were reported today following two days of lower, incorrect case counts.

Niagara Public Health now says 105 new cases were confirmed Sunday, while 160 were recorded yesterday.

Three new deaths were reported today bringing the death toll to 390.

There are now 2700 active cases across the region.

167,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

84 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals, with 21 in the ICU.