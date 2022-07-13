3 doses of a COVID vaccine are key, while the 4th may be a tradeoff: Niagara's top doc

Three COVID-19 vaccines are key.

That's the word from Niagara's top doctor as the province enters the 7th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Niagara, there are 13 people being treated in hospital for the virus, compared to only four last week.

There are 556 active cases across the region, however access to PCR testing is still limited.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he welcomes today's decision to allow Ontario residents 18 and older to book their 4th dose starting tomorrow, however he says they are struggling to get 3 doses into residents.

While 80 per cent of Niagara residents have received two doses, only 50 per cent have had three.

"What we really see with COVID vaccines is those first three doses are really critical. Once you have those three doses you will be pretty good. The fourth dose only gives you a little bit of a boost. For people over 80, people with underlying medical conditions or at high-risk, definitely for them - but for most people the fourth dose is a small benefit."

Dr. Hirji says there is another option to consider as people who may decide to get their fourth dose now, may not be eligible for another vaccine in the fall.

"There will be a tradeoff. If you get the second booster dose now, you may not be eligible for a booster dose in the fall with an Omicron specific vaccine booster."

The Ontario government says a new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated to be approved by Health Canada this fall, which may offer more targeted protection against the Omicron variants.

"Ontarians are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about whether getting a second booster dose now is right for them."

He is suggesting the government provide a tax credit to residents who get all three COVID-19 vaccines.

Hirji would also like to see the government bring back mask mandates.

Niagara Public Health, doctors offices, and pharmacies will be offering vaccines, however booking will still need to be done through the Ontario government's booking portal.