3 Hamilton workers on paid leave after allegations 15 people, not eligible, were given COVID shot
There are allegations that three Hamilton City workers gave 15 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people not on the list.
Hamilton Public Health Services is investigating after it was reported on Friday, March 5, that three employees working in one of its mobile vaccination clinics inappropriately administered approximately 15 COVID-19 vaccine doses to individuals who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccination.
The concerns were raised by other personnel working at the mobile vaccination clinic.
The employees have been placed on paid leave and an investigation is currently underway.
“The City is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are administered in a way that is fair, equitable and based on criteria that prioritizes those that are most in need. Any actions designed to circumvent the vaccine program’s eligibility criteria are unethical and unacceptable.” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Medical Officer of Health, Hamilton Public Health Services