$3 million donation for south Niagara hospital

The south Niagara hospital build has received a $3,000,000 donation.

The Niagara Health Foundation celebrating the gift from Mark Basciano of Mountainview Building Group.

In recognition of the $3,000,000 gift to the It's Our Future campaign, the Main Entrance Courtyard of the South Niagara Site will be named the Mountainview Building Group Main Entrance Courtyard.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health, "The South Niagara Site will be transformational for Niagara and for the delivery of healthcare as we know it. I'd like to recognize Mark for his foundational gift to our campaign and his lifelong leadership in our community. This generous contribution will have a profound impact on the health and well-being of the residents of Niagara."

To date, $20,906,927 has been pledged in support of the new South Niagara Site of Niagara Health.