3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes
A week filled with goodbyes continues for family and friends of victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.
Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison.
They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market.
Authorities say the 18-year-old alleged shooter chose the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
Funerals for a half dozen other victims have taken place in recent days. The final funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
