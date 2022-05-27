3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes

A week filled with goodbyes continues for family and friends of victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.

Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison.

They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market.

Authorities say the 18-year-old alleged shooter chose the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Funerals for a half dozen other victims have taken place in recent days. The final funeral is scheduled for Saturday.