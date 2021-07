Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths have been announced, but two people lost their battle with the virus over the weekend.

There are 49 active cases in the region, and 56 confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

Over 607,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered so far.

69% of residents have had one dose, while 57.5% have had both.

There are three people being treated in hospital for the virus.