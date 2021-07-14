3 new cases of COVID in Niagara today, and two local residents have died in hospital this week

Niagara Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, as the number of active cases falls to 71.

Today's number is higher than yesterday's, when just one case was announced.

553,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far, with 48% of residents with two doses.

Four people are being treated in hospital, with one in the ICU.

Niagara Health is reporting two recent deaths of local residents who were being treated in hospital for the virus.

One patient died on Monday, and another patient died yesterday.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the patients’ loved ones at this difficult time."