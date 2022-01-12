3 new COVID deaths, 292 cases and 67 outbreaks in Niagara

Niagara Public Health has reported another three deaths due to COVID-19.

The death toll now sits at 451.

292 new infections were announced today, however the actual number of cases in Niagara is much higher given strict limits on testing.

There are over 5000 active cases, and 67 outbreaks.

6500 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.

In total 141 patients in Niagara's hospitals have the virus, but 91 are primarily being treated for COVID, while the rest were sent to hospital for another reason but have tested positive.

24 people are being treated in the ICU, including 14 unvaccinated patients.