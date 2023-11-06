3 parcels of land in Niagara about to get a HOPA makeover

Some industrial lands on Niagara's Welland Canal waterfront are getting a massive make-over.

The Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, or HOPA, has announced its taking over 3 parcels of land in Niagara to help develop and create more jobs.

Lands in Thorold and Port Colborne, currently owned by Transport Canada, have been transferred to HOPA management.

The industrial lands will be repurposed to attract new industrial and institutional uses, and will see two new development parcels added to Thorold's Multimodal Hub-North.

The Hub in Thorold is a 500-plus-acre multimodal industrial complex, next to the Welland Canal, with marine, rail and highway access.

The two new parcels will be added to the northernmost area of the Hub, where users will have access to indoor and outdoor storage and handling of a range of commodities.

In Port Colborne, the land is located on the southeast side of the Welland Canal, with Lake Erie access.

A new Great Lakes Centre will also be created under the plan, a multi-use centre that will pay tribute to Niagara's maritime heritage.

"The expansion project aligns with HOPA's mission to lead an integrated port network on the Great Lakes," added HOPA's Ian Hamilton.

"Our ports serve as critical trade gateways to Canada's largest and most dynamic economic region. By having more lands and multimodal services to support industry, we can help keep our economy thriving."

"This announcement confirms our government's commitment to strengthen Canada's supply chains and work with important partners in the marine shipping industry, like the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority. The transfer of these lands to HOPA is a great opportunity for further economic development and employment opportunities in Niagara." Jim Bradley, Chair - Niagara Region