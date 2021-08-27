3 people being treated in ICU in Niagara, with 17 new cases reported today

Three people are being treated in the ICU in Niagara for COVID-19.

Four patients are hospitalized in total, as the fourth wave of the virus continues.

17 new cases of COVID have been reported in Niagara today, with 144 cases considered active.

There are now 86 lab-confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Niagara, however health officials believe the actual number is much higher as testing takes a few weeks for the strain.

65% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated.