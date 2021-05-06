3 Port Colborne residents charged in break and enter of Kitchen Store

Police have charged three people after a break and enter in Port Colborne.

The Canalside Kitchen Store on West Street was broken into on May 2nd.

Suspects stole $5000 in kitchen supplies.

Police stopped a black pickup truck on Tuesday morning at the end of Barrick Road, which was the same vehicle used in the break and enter.

Police arrested a man and woman in the truck.

Stolen property from the Kitchen Store robbery was located inside the truck.

53 Jeffery Lorne Munroe of Port Colborne and 44 year old Rebecca Dawn Boyd of Port Colborne are facing charges.

Police also arrested 34 yr old Ray Bishop of Port Colborne in relation to the investigation.