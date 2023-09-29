3 St. Catharines men arrested after traffic stop last night

Niagara Police arrested three St. Catharines men in their 50s after a traffic stop last night.

Police say it was just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they spotted a black Chevrolet Avalanche travelling on Queenston Street near Tasker Street. which was associated to a disqualified driver.

Police pulled the vehicle over and the driver admitted that his licence was suspended.

Officers also say they say two containers of pills and other drug related items inside the vehicles.

All three men inside the vehicle were arrested, including the driver, 57-year-old Jason Grove of St. Catharines.

He is charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited, Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking.

54-year-old Scott Russell and 52-year-old David Venketeswaran, both of St. Catharines, were arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking.

All have been released from police custody with future court dates.