3 teen boys arrested in St. Catharines after 30 yr old man stabbed while trying to protect home

Three teen boys are facing charges after a St. Catharines man was stabbed during an overnight break and enter.

The violent incident happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the area of Sherman Drive and Overholt Street.

When officers arrived on the scene at 3:30 a.m. they found a man in his 30's suffering from stab wounds after he got into an altercation with three teens who were in his driveway, attempting a break and enter.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects had fled the scene, but police learning of another break and enter in the area and identified three suspects.

Police have arrested three St. Catharines teen boys aged 14, 15 and 16.

All three youths were processed and released from custody with conditions and future court dates.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the NRPS from identifying the youths involved in this matter.

Members of the public in the area of the incidents with closed circuit cameras, doorbell video cameras or dash cameras are being asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 2:30am and 4:00am on March 24, 2021.

