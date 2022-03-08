$30,000 in fed funding will help Welland's library get WIFI hotspots, and create outdoor space

Welland is getting $30,000 in federal funding to have WIFI at the library and create an outdoor space for meetings.

The funding is coming from the Government of Canada’s Healthy Communities Initiative.

$10,518 will help the Welland Public Library with it hotspot and device lending program, to lend free Wi-Fi hotspots and other technology devices such as Chromebooks, to the residents of Welland.



$20,000 was invested to assist the City of Welland create an outdoor space to be used for meetings, performances and/or group activities.

It will transform a planned pavilion at the new Rotary Park into a safe, outdoor, covered meeting area with a presenter area, lighting, hydro and Wifi access.

“The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting projects across the country that build more inclusive communities and ensure a higher quality of life for Canadians. Investments into equitable access to technology at the Welland Public Library and continuing to partner with the city to enhance the vibrancy and accessibility at Rotary Park are vital to strengthening our community and ensuring community resilience today, and for years to come.” Vance Badawey Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre