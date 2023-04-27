$30,000 reward being offered following armed bank robbery in Niagara

A $30,000 reward is being offered following a bank robbery in Niagara Falls back in February.

The armed robbery took place February 23rd, 2023, at 8 p.m. at the Meridian Credit Union on Portage Road.

Two men walked into the bank, one with a gun, and demanded cash.

The suspects received an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

No one was hurt.

The first suspect is described as black, around 50 years old, 6’0” tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black mask, black jacket, black gloves, dark grey pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as black, 30 years old, 5’9” tall, medium build. He was wearing a mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt with “BARRIE” on the left chest and a maple leaf logo underneath, black pants and burgundy shoes.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a white Dodge Caravan with stolen licence plates.

The Meridian Bank is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009535.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.