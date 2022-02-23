$30,000 worth of Crystal Meth found at St. Catharines home

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police started investigating the sale of illegal drugs from a home in the area of Grantham Avenue and Facer Street earlier this month.

Yesterday, officers executed a search warrant at the residence and as a result, 233 grams of Crystal Meth was seized with an estimated street value of $30,000.

26 year old Krystal Eldridge of St Catharines and 32 year old Harley Vandentop also from St. Catharines were arrested and charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.