30 COVID-related deaths now reported at Niagara Falls long-term care home
30 COVID-related deaths have now been reported at a Niagara Falls long-term care home.
The outbreak, which was declared on December 12th, has infected 116 residents of Oakwood Park Lodge, and 120 staff members.
The home is under temporary management of Niagara Health.
Meantime, just down the street from Oakwood, an outbreak continues at Millennium Trail Manor.
36 residents have tested positive there and 11 deaths have been reported.
Millennium is also under the temporary management of Niagara Health.
