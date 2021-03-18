30 guns, 80 grenades, 2 grenade launchers, and drugs seized in OPP biker gang bust

Provincial police say they've arrested and charged 10 people after an investigation into firearms and drug trafficking in southwestern Ontario.

Police say the eight-month probe uncovered four separate criminal networks allegedly involved in the trafficking of cocaine, firearms, explosives and cannabis.

They say two of those networks were operating in the London, Ont., area, while two others were working in the Brantford, Ont., region.

Police say they seized 31 firearms, some of which are from Canada and the U.S., while the origin of others is unknown.

They also seized 81 grenades, two grenade launchers and large quantities of drugs.

Investigators say they laid a total of 268 charges against those arrested.

