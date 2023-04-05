30 million litres of sewage ended up being dumped into Lake Erie during Christmas storm in Fort Erie

The Mayor of Fort Erie says a number of steps will be taken to avoid another massive sewage discharge into Lake Erie.

The spill at Crystal Beach's wastewater sewage plant, happened during the crippling Christmas snow storm.

30 million litres of sewage ended up being dumped into the lake.

A number of factors led to the sewage leak, including a prolonged power outage in Fort Erie, a frozen and burst pipe at the facility, a damaged generator, road closures preventing staff getting to the facility, and a damaged cell tower preventing communication between workers.

Wayne Redekop tells CKTB the incident happened during the town's state-of-emergency when plows were taken off the roads due to the extreme snowfall and strong winds.

"We are looking at ways to improve systems and emergency operations to make sure this will never happen again."

The facility, and pump stations were full of sewage when staff members accessed the plant and turned pumps back on on Dec. 27th.

Redekop says moving forward a number of improvements will be made to the plant to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The Ministry has been notified and Regional officials are working on contingency plans to ensure another spill doesn't happen at the Crystal Beach plant.

Redekop doesn't believe the spill will impact Crystal Beach's water quality saying water is tested by public health.