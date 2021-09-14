30 new cases of COVID reported in Niagara today, 12 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 310 active cases across the region.

Since the pandemic started, 17,000 residents have tested positive for COVID.

425 people have died with the virus in Niagara.

67.7% of residents have had two doses of a vaccine.

12 people are being treated for COVID in hospital, 3 are being cared for in the ICU.

11 of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.