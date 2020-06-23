30% of businesses in Niagara are worried they will have to close

Close to 30% of Niagara's businesses are worried they will have to close their doors for good.

A second survey of over 1300 businesses, who represent 50,000 employees in Niagara, completed the survey by Niagara’s Economic Rapid Response Team.

Companies completed the survey between May 15th and June 5th.

745 respondents reported a combined loss of $425 million, and total revenue losses are estimated to be $7.8 billion.

7% of businesses say they are either at risk of permanent closure, and 28% say they are vulnerable to closure.

Niagara has since moved into stage two of the reopening of Ontario`s economy.