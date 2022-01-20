30 school bus routes impacted by driver staff shortage in Niagara

For the first time in a month, school buses are running in Niagara.

Niagara Student Transportation Services confirms buses are running today for District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic schools, however there are some delays and cancellations due to a staff shortage.

30 routes are impacted across the region.

You will need to go to their website to double check that your child's route is still a-go.

The website is NSTS.ca