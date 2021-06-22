30-storey condo building to replace Gord's Place in downtown St. Catharines

There are big plans for 88 James Street in St. Catharines.

Elite Developments, a company out of Burlington, is planning to build a 30-storey condo building, with 276 units.

The building will replace the former Gord’s Place and Honest Lawyer building in downtown St. Catharines.

"We are inspired about this unique parcel of land, and about the beautiful City of St. Catharine's. We look forward to supporting the continued economic growth, renewal, and urban revitalization of downtown." says Kim Kopyl, Vice-President of sales and marketing for Elite Developments.

"We are respecting the demographical need of attainable homes for young families, young professionals and empty nesters and have created floorplans to support that need." says Kim.

The suites will range from 498 sqft to 777 sqft, with 6,500 sqft of indoor amenity space, featuring: a lobby, state-of-the-art fitness facility, yoga room, connectivity lounge, and a party room with a 10,000 sqft rooftop, outdoor space.

Once final approvals are made, there is a 3-year timeline for completion.

