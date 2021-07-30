30 year old gamer from Welland wins over $500,000 in lottery

A Welland woman has won over half a million dollars playing the lottery.

Jasmine Milley won $500,000 in the June 22nd, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw, and $8 on her ENCORE selection bringing her total winnings to $500,008.

She shared a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize with another ticket.

Jasmine is an occasional lottery player. "I was enticed by the large jackpot, so I purchased a ticket," she shared.

The 30-year-old gamer and avid traveler noticed an email from OLG saying she was a big winner. "I logged into my account and thought I was dreaming," she recalled. "I saw the prize amount and was so confused. I thought there is no way this is real. I messaged my dad and it took him some time to process it too!"

Jasmine plans to save her winning for her future, put some aside for travel, a new gaming set up and decorate her home.

"This feels bizarre and surreal!"

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.