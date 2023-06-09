30-year-old man reported missing from Pelham may be in London area

Niagara Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old man from Pelham.

Sterling Demers was last seen last Thursday, on June 1st, in the area of Rice Road and Port Robinson Road.

Police say information they have received has them believing that Demers may be in the London area.

He is described as white, 6 foot 3, 170lbs, with medium length brown hair.

He was last seen riding a black Hooligan Super Cycle mountain bike.

Both the police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Sterling are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.