30-year-old woman charged following Fort Erie shooting

A 30-year-old Scarborough woman has been arrested after a shooting in Fort Erie.

It was back on the morning of October 22nd, 2022, when police were called to a home in the area of Village Creek Drive between Old Mill Road and Ott Road.

A man was found with gunshot wounds, and rushed to hospital.

Yesterday, Niagara Police worked with Toronto Police to locate and arrest a suspect in the case.

30-year-old Hasti Haghdoost has been transported back to Niagara, where she remains in custody pending a bail hearing set for tomorrow.

She is charged with Criminal Harassment, Mischief, and Accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence.

30-year-old Aynla Mustafa Hassan of North York has also been charged with attempted murder in the case.

Police have said the shooting was a targeted crime, and the victim and accused are known to each other.