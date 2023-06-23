30 years after Bernardo's crimes he shows no remorse, or empathy yet now enjoys more privileges

Paul Bernardo continues to haunt Niagara and his victim's families.

The serial killer and rapist has been transferred to a medium-security prison sparking backlash from the victim's families, area residents and politicians.

Tim Danson is the lawyer for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, the teens who were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, murdered and dismembered by Bernardo and his then wife, Karla Homolka, in the early 1990s in Port Dalhousie.

Bernardo documented his crimes on tape, leaving no doubt he was guilty, and was sentenced to life in prison in 1995.

We found out last month, that the 58-year-old Bernardo had been transferred from a maximum-security prison to La Macaza Institution, a medium-security prison in the Laurentians region of Quebec.

In Canada, medium-security institutions have more freedom of movement compared to maximum, and they offer more interaction and privileges to encourage inmates “to be more responsible for day-to-day life.”

One prison official has said Bernardo will likely be kept in isolation, however the transfer decision is now under review.

Danson says he's not worried about Bernardo escaping from the prison, he is worried that Bernardo is not serving the harshest penalty that Canadian law imposes, which is serving life in a maximum security prison.

"In his case, when we know based on evidence (from 2021), that you can't cure a sexually sadistic psychopathy, there is no treatment. The focus on rehabilitation is unacceptable."

Danson says Bernardo is the worst of the worst and is not able to ever be rehabilitated.

The reasons for Bernardo's transfer to the medium-security prison are not public knowledge, as Corrections Canada says it must protect the prisoner's privacy.

"He certainty didn't care about the privacy rights of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy. For someone who has seen the videotapes, as I have, crimes that are so unspeakable. To think this person would get any kind of privileges is abhorrent to me."

The victim's families have had to endure two parole hearings for Bernardo, one in 2018 and in 2021.

Danson says the evidence that was presented at the parole hearing in June of 2021 found on medical evidence, that 30 years after his crimes, Bernardo still shows no remorse, no empathy, and he is beyond rehabilitation.

"What has happened in the last two years?"

Danson says according to all experts, there is no treatment or cure for a sadistic sexual psychopath.

There are calls for Canada's Public Safety Minister, and employees of Corrections Canada to resign over Bernardo's transfer.

An online petition has been created, and the Conservatives have introduced a Private Member's Bill that would see all prisoners declared as dangerous offenders to serve their time in maximum-security.

Meantime, we found out about yet another serial killers' transfer to a more relaxed atmosphere while they serve their sentences.

The families of two people killed by Mark Smich say they demand answers on the federal government's decision to move him to a medium-security prison two years ago.

The families say they were motivated to come forward following the Bernardo transfer.

Smich, along with his friend Dellen Millard, killed 23-year-old Laura Babcock in 2012, before killing a stranger, Hamilton's Tim Bosma, 10 months later, for which the pair are serving life sentences.

Linda Babcock says there has been no explanation from the Ministry of Public Safety to her or Bosma's family as to why the killers should face their sentence in a relatively more comfortable facility.