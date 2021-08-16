30 yr old man arrested after screwdriver stabbing in Niagara Falls Friday night

A 30 yr old man has been arrested after a stabbing with a screwdriver on Friday night in Niagara Falls.

Police were called at 7 p.m. to the area of Fourth Avenue and Hamilton Street to find that two men had been fighting over who owned a bike, when a 21 year old was stabbed.

The injured man fled the area and got help by witnesses, and was eventually taken by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with life threatening injuries.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

30 yr old Karl Schmidt was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and fail to comply.

Schmidt was held in custody after a bail hearing over the weekend.