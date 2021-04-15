30 yr old Niagara man fined $880 for attending anti-mask protest

A 30 year old man from Lincoln has been fined for taking part in a protest in Mississauga.

Peel Police have issued fines against participants and organizers of the anti-mask group “Stand4Thee” who gathered at City Center Drive and Duke of York Boulevard last month.

Over 100 people attended the rally, not wearing masks, and not complying with the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) regarding gatherings.

A 30-year-old man from Lincoln, a 43-year-old from Burlington, and a 35-year-old man from Oakville have been fined $880.

Another protest occurred on March 23, 2021, at Matheson Boulevard and Hurontario Street in Mississauga, where allegedly up to 30 people gathered to protest COVID protocols for schools.

As a result, the same 35-year-old from Oakville was issued another fine for Individual Fail to comply (ROA).

Investigators are still in the process of identifying additional participants, and fines are pending.