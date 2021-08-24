$300,000 worth of gold and silver bars stolen from St. Catharines home

Police are investigating after $300,000 worth of gold and silver bars were stolen from a St. Catharines home.

It happened on July 14th at a home in the area of Maywood Avenue and Hiscott Street.

The homeowner believes the bars were stolen between 1-3 p.m.

The value of the stolen gold and silver bars is estimated at approximately $300,000.

The gold and silver are stamped with serial numbers.

The gold bars may have a serial numbers between the ranges of:

•807850 – 807874

•801450 – 801474

The investigation has been ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1008961.