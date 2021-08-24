$300,000 worth of gold and silver bars stolen from St. Catharines home
Police are investigating after $300,000 worth of gold and silver bars were stolen from a St. Catharines home.
It happened on July 14th at a home in the area of Maywood Avenue and Hiscott Street.
The homeowner believes the bars were stolen between 1-3 p.m.
The value of the stolen gold and silver bars is estimated at approximately $300,000.
The gold and silver are stamped with serial numbers.
The gold bars may have a serial numbers between the ranges of:
•807850 – 807874
•801450 – 801474
The investigation has been ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1008961.
