3000 of Niagara's migrant farm workers will get vaccines in St. Catharines this weekend

Migrant workers will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccine in Niagara this weekend.

Workers will be getting the shots at the Niagara Health Vaccination Clinic at Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

Farms with migrant workers were prioritized by the government to reduce the number outbreaks within the farming sector.

A total of 3,050 workers from 152 farms are scheduled to be vaccinated on Saturday and Sunday.

Translation services will be provided.