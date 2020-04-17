31 more cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed 351 total cases of COVID-19 in Niagara.

That's up 31 from yesterday.

Of those 351 cases, 119 have recovered and there have been 26 deaths.

Most of Niagara's COVID-19 cases are currently self-isolating, with only 10.8% of cases being admitted to hospital.

2.3% of that have been admitted to intensive care.

Most of Niagara's cases are in people over 80, with 34.2% of cases being residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Seven health care facilities have outbreaks of COVID-19.

49.6% of Niagara COVID-19 cases are because of close contact with someone who already had the virus.

17.4% of cases are health care workers.

