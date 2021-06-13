31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara over the weekend

31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara over the weekend.

One death was reported Saturday, bringing the death toll to 411.

There are 359 active cases.

30 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus with 10 of those in the ICU.

Three of the patients have been transferred from other areas.

351,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara, bringing the number of residents with both doses to 10%, and 63% have had one dose.

Ontario is reporting 530 new COVID-19 infections and seven more deaths today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 102 of the new cases are in Toronto, 97 are in Waterloo, 81 are in Peel Region, and 68 are in the Porcupine health unit.

Hamilton and Ottawa also recorded 24 new cases each.