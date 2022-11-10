31 year old facing charges after stabbing on St. Catharines bus

A 31 year old is in custody after an assault on a city bus.

Police were called to the St. Catharines bus terminal just before 11 p.m. last night and found a 16 year old suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to an out of town hospital and is in stable condition.

NRP say the victim was approached by a man who stole his cell phone, the victim then tried to get his phone back and was stabbed during the altercation.

The suspect fled on foot but was caught by an officer.

Police say they recovered the knife involved.

31 year old Brandon Tracy from Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Detectives say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialling 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009011.