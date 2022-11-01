31-year-old Grimsby man arrested in child pornography investigation involving FBI

A child pornography investigation, involving the FBI, has led to the arrest of a Grimsby man.

Last month Niagara Police started an investigation with the FBI's Seattle office over the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.

Early this morning, a search warrant was executed at a Grimsby home.

31-year-old Jason Robert King of Grimsby was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Make Child Pornography Available, Unlawfully Possess Child Pornography, Unlawfully Make Child Pornography, Personation to Avoid Arrest, Public Mischief, and Fail to Comply with Prohibition Regarding Children.

King has been held in custody pending a bail hearing that is scheduled for later today.

