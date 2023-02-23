31-year-old man arrested after dogs locked into overcrowded storage unit in Niagara

A man is facing charges after being accused of locking two dogs in an overcrowded storage unit in Fort Erie.

Police were called on Sunday to the commercial storage company on Garrison Road near Kraft Road after witnesses reported two dogs were being led into a storage unit and then locked inside.

Officers who responded could hear barking coming from the units, and say after determining the dogs were in distress, the lock was cut.

Police say the dogs couldn't move due to overcrowding in the unit, and there wasn't enough food or water.

The dogs are being cared for to Animal Welfare Services.

Police arrested a suspect yesterday who was seen riding his bike down Garrison Road near Thompson Road.

When the suspect was asked to stop, he refused, and continued for 3k before being taken into custody on Buffalo Road near Nigh Road.

Quinby Leland Zachariah-Diaz of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with willfully cause unnecessary pain/suffering or injury to an animal (2 counts), and causing damage or injury to animals (2 counts).