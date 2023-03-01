31-year-old man faces 96 charges in Toronto sexual assault investigation

Toronto police say they've laid 96 charges in a sexual assault investigation against a man who allegedly lured and exploited children from across Ontario.

Police say they have evidence indicating the youngest victim is a seven-year-old who was allegedly assaulted at a local park while the oldest is a 17-year-old.

Det. Vijay Shetty says police began investigating after getting a tip in December from police in Thunder Bay, Ont., about a luring and sexual assault case involving a young person.

Shetty says police issued multiple search warrants two months later at a northwest Toronto home where investigators found several electronic devices containing a large amount of sexual exploration material and evidence of other abuse.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Langdon was arrested earlier this month and faces a total of 96 charges so far.

Those charges include 39 counts of sexual assault, 39 counts of sexual interference, five counts of making child pornography, eight counts of administering a noxious substances and one count of luring.